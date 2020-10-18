Marie R. Wilson, 85, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She was born June 28, 1935, in Hermine, daughter of the late William and Anna Kusner Rosenbayger. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William W. Wilson; two brothers, William "Rosey" Rosenbayger and Nick Rosenbayger; and a sister, Irene Neff. She is survived by three daughters, Kimberley Restagno, of Export, Beverly Wilson (fiance, Mike), of Greensburg, and Bonnie (Barry) Henderson, of Manor. Marie is also survived by five grandchildren, Kris, Kelley, Kati, Meghan and Rachael; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Thomas Lawrence officiating. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing, masks and the indoor limit of 25 people will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sparro.org
for Southwest PA Retriever Rescue Organization in Marie's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
.