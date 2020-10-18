1/1
Marie R. Wilson
1935 - 2020-10-14
Marie R. Wilson, 85, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She was born June 28, 1935, in Hermine, daughter of the late William and Anna Kusner Rosenbayger. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William W. Wilson; two brothers, William "Rosey" Rosenbayger and Nick Rosenbayger; and a sister, Irene Neff. She is survived by three daughters, Kimberley Restagno, of Export, Beverly Wilson (fiance, Mike), of Greensburg, and Bonnie (Barry) Henderson, of Manor. Marie is also survived by five grandchildren, Kris, Kelley, Kati, Meghan and Rachael; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Thomas Lawrence officiating. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing, masks and the indoor limit of 25 people will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sparro.org for Southwest PA Retriever Rescue Organization in Marie's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
OCT
20
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
