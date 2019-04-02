Marie Williams, 97, of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 28, 1922, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Angelo and Lucy Simonazzi Williams. Marie was employed by the former Jeannette Glass Co. for 17 years and retired from the Elliott Co., Jeannette, where she served for 20 years as a cash management accountant. She was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, and its former Senior Citizens Group, a member of the Catholic Business and Professional Women's Group, and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years. Aunt Marie enjoyed spending time with family and reading and relaxing on her front porch swing that her father built. Most important in her life was her faith and family, consisting of many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by a brother, Louis Williams; and a sister, Rose Williams Pacelli. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Robert Pacelli and wife Karen, William Pacelli, Richard Williams, Patricia Williams, Gregory Williams, all of Jeannette, and Nancy Williams-Radziwon and husband Randy, of Greensburg; a special great-nephew, Paul Pacelli; other great-nieces and -nephews, Donna, Diana, Kristin, Anthony, Brittany, Gregory, Brooke, Jacob, Leo, Allison and Samuel; a great-great-niece, Giovanni; and her sister-in-law, Louise Williams, of Jeannette.

Friends will be received 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Ascension Church, Jeannette, with Father Paul A. Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary