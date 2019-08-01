Home

Marielania Bost


1942 - 2019
Marielania Bost Obituary
Marielania Bost, 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian. She was born Nov. 8, 1942, in West Mifflin, to the late Fred and Marguerite (Reagan) Wood Petrozza. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially swimming and hiking. She was a graduate of Duquesne High School, class of 1960. She was the beloved wife of 53 years of Harold "Archie" Bost; mother of Kathy (Harold) Bletz, of State College; grandmother of Kelly Bletz; sister of the late Donna Proud and the late Mary Lou Fisher.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, William B. Schleifer, supervisor, William Brian Schleifer, funeral director, where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Mifflin.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 1, 2019
