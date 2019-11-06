|
Mariell McGowan, 29, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. He was born to the late William Bowie Means and surviving mother, Taunja Greer, July 7, 1990. He was loved and raised the same by Markus McGowan Sr., mentored by Rocco Hunter Sr. and encouraged by stepfather, Timothy Greer. Mariell attended Greensburg Middle School and graduated from Jeannette Senior High School in 2009. He then furthered his education at Lincoln University after earning an athletic scholarship. He attended Shiloh Ministries and Living Word Congregational Church. He was the fiance of Kristen Pearsol and father to their two children, Anthony and Kashton McGowan. He was the godfather to three, Jeremiah Williamson, Jacob Mills and Isaiah Mills. He had the heart of a fighter, work ethic of a boss and the spirit of God. Mariell was preceded in death by grandmother, Rita Thomas, and brother, Mathew McGowan. Mariell was a former employee of LRG Corporation and also worked doing construction. He enjoyed making music and spending time with family and friends. He was a king whom we all loved, respected and knew as "City." Mariell will always be remembered by his grandmother, Betty Broadwater; brothers, Markus Jr., Rocco Jr., Xavier, Trey, Rahmel and Keshaun; sisters, Marissa, Lauren and Sydney; his aunt, Darci Williamson; uncle, Timothy Williamson; and a whole host of other aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Friends and family are invited for a viewing and celebration of life from 10 a.m. to noon with service immediately following, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Rock of Refuge Church, 102 Clay Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 6, 2019