Marietta (Orlandi) Cramer, 75, formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Marietta was born May 18, 1944, to the late Lena Thomas and Emilio Orlandi. Her door was always open, Marietta loved more than anything in the world to have her family and friends at her table, serving them her famous spaghetti and meatballs and wedding soup. Her personality and style positively impacted all who knew her and she was quite proud of her shoe collection that totaled 134 pairs. Marietta celebrated 50 blessed years of marriage with her loving husband, Cloid Elton Cramer Jr., who preceded her in death Nov. 29, 2015. Her memory will be forever cherished and celebrated by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Jonker and husband, Neil, of Greensburg; her three grandchildren, Jacob, Spencer and Allyson; as well as her sister, Tina; niece, Rachael; and special extended family, Tim Irwin and Tom Hoffer.
As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements were entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, with private interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
She was larger than life and always let her opinions be known. She had a way to make everyone feel happy and loved and that is how she would want to be remembered. On behalf of Marietta, her family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude and thanks to the staff of FMC Greensburg Dialysis for all their years of care and compassion as they took care of her. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 15, 2019