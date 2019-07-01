Marilyn Eileen Sedlmayer Kushner, 86, of West Newton, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Latrobe. She was born June 8, 1933, in Port Vue, Pa., daughter of the late Rudolph and Bertha Alma Jacobs Sedlmayer. Marilyn was a graduate of McKeesport High School Class of 1951. Prior to her retirement, she worked various jobs including secretarial work at Seton Hill University, GC Murphy Co. and US Steel, and retired from Montgomery Ward as a sales clerk. She was a member of First Evangelical Free Church of McKeesport. She was a Sunday school teacher and also volunteered at HW Good Elementary School. Marilyn enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. She deeply loved her husband and family, and absolutely adored her three daughters. She loved to go on cruises and vacations and was also known to ride roller coasters and motorcycles with her daughters. She played the organ and accordion by ear and absolutely loved playing games. Each weekend, she and her family would go on Sunday rides after church. She was a huge caregiver to her family and in-laws. She loved animals and was known to care for strays that would come to her door. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Donald A. Kushner. She is survived by three daughters, Sheryle Elizabeth McKenery, of Okeechobee, Fla., Wendy Ann McGrew and husband, Charles, of Herminie, and Dawn Elizabeth Cozzi and husband, Kevin, of Mt. Pleasant; two stepgrandchildren, Deborah Kubina and husband, John, of Perryopolis, and Duane McKenery, of Portland, Ore.; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Angela Ritz, Amanda Janos and John Kubina III; five stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Madison Ritz, Mason Ritz, Hayden Janos, Lacey Janos and Brooklyn Kubina; two cousins, Shirley Pikula, of Port Vue, and Deborah Benitez, of Okeechobee, Fla.; and four special friends, John and Karen Grbach, and Pat and Andy Zurovcik.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, Pa. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Newton Cemetery in West Newton.

The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Medic, Dr. Michael Mulock, Dr. Joseph Rossi, Dr. William T. Newman; the RNC team, Becky Wheeler-Burns, Becky Khan Anderson and Susan Lukart; Redstone Highlands PT, Robin Brown; and Marilyn's personal home caregiver and friend Tracie Martini for all of the love and compassionate care they have given their mother over the past few years. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.