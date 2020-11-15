Marilyn J. (Sandmeyer) Kachmar, 85, of McKeesport, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was born Sept. 24, 1935, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Paul and Elda Roney Sandmeyer. She is survived by her two loving sons, Mark Kachmar (Elizabeth), of Greensburg, and Brian Kachmar (Kathleen), of Seven Hills, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kelli, Jordyn and Nolan Kachmar; three brothers, Ronald Sandmeyer (Elaine), of Haddonfield, N.J., Robert Sandmeyer (Gayle), of York, Pa., and Gary Cogley (Melinda), of Columbus, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved childhood friend since the age of five, Joan Haben. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard A. Kachmar, in 1995; and a brother, Bruce Cogley, in 1992. Marilyn was a member of Mary Mother of God Parish in McKeesport and the Christian Mothers Guild. In earlier years, she had worked at US Steel, Cox's Department Store and Breitingers Flowers, all of McKeesport. Her main focus and joy in life was raising her family. She loved socializing with her friends, especially the "M & M Girls," and later in her life enjoyed playing cards, board games and her cats. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Marilyn from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery and Mausoleum, North Versailles. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 30 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Marilyn's family has entrusted her care to the PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org/pa,
or Magee-Women's Hospital of UPMC, www.upmc.com/locations/hospitals/magee/about-us/giving
To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
