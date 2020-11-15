1/
Marilyn J. Kachmar
1935 - 2020-11-11
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn J. (Sandmeyer) Kachmar, 85, of McKeesport, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was born Sept. 24, 1935, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Paul and Elda Roney Sandmeyer. She is survived by her two loving sons, Mark Kachmar (Elizabeth), of Greensburg, and Brian Kachmar (Kathleen), of Seven Hills, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kelli, Jordyn and Nolan Kachmar; three brothers, Ronald Sandmeyer (Elaine), of Haddonfield, N.J., Robert Sandmeyer (Gayle), of York, Pa., and Gary Cogley (Melinda), of Columbus, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved childhood friend since the age of five, Joan Haben. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard A. Kachmar, in 1995; and a brother, Bruce Cogley, in 1992. Marilyn was a member of Mary Mother of God Parish in McKeesport and the Christian Mothers Guild. In earlier years, she had worked at US Steel, Cox's Department Store and Breitingers Flowers, all of McKeesport. Her main focus and joy in life was raising her family. She loved socializing with her friends, especially the "M & M Girls," and later in her life enjoyed playing cards, board games and her cats. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Marilyn from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery and Mausoleum, North Versailles. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 30 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Marilyn's family has entrusted her care to the PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/pa, or Magee-Women's Hospital of UPMC, www.upmc.com/locations/hospitals/magee/about-us/giving. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Basilica
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved