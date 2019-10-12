Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Poke Run Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Wilson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. Wilson Obituary
Marilyn J. (Mann) Kistler Wilson, 86, of Murrysville, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Pittsburgh. Marilyn was a devoted homemaker. She loved to sing and shared her beautiful voice in choirs of Poke Run and Vandergrift Presbyterian churches. A talented crafter, she loved to crochet and had worked at the former Hart's Department Store in New Kensington making custom tailored furniture slip covers. Marilyn is survived by her six children, Patricia Jean Wilson (Craig), Kathleen Ann Dively (David), Elaine Susan Murdick (Roy), John Lynn Kistler (Linda), James Alan Kistler (Dawn), and William George Kistler (Lory); three stepchildren; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Yvonne L. Goulding. She was preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Ethel Velma (Crowe) Mann; her first husband, J. Richard Kistler; second husband, Robert W. Wilson; two grandsons; and brother, Carl Mann.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Poke Run Presbyterian Church. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow at Poke Run Presbyterian Church Cemetery alongside her husband, Richard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Ella Jewell Foundation supporting neutropenia research by visiting EllaJewellFoundation.org. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now