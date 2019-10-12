|
Marilyn J. (Mann) Kistler Wilson, 86, of Murrysville, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Pittsburgh. Marilyn was a devoted homemaker. She loved to sing and shared her beautiful voice in choirs of Poke Run and Vandergrift Presbyterian churches. A talented crafter, she loved to crochet and had worked at the former Hart's Department Store in New Kensington making custom tailored furniture slip covers. Marilyn is survived by her six children, Patricia Jean Wilson (Craig), Kathleen Ann Dively (David), Elaine Susan Murdick (Roy), John Lynn Kistler (Linda), James Alan Kistler (Dawn), and William George Kistler (Lory); three stepchildren; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Yvonne L. Goulding. She was preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Ethel Velma (Crowe) Mann; her first husband, J. Richard Kistler; second husband, Robert W. Wilson; two grandsons; and brother, Carl Mann.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Poke Run Presbyterian Church. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow at Poke Run Presbyterian Church Cemetery alongside her husband, Richard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Ella Jewell Foundation supporting neutropenia research by visiting EllaJewellFoundation.org. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019