Marilyn M. (Bollinger) Dionisi, 68, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born July 7, 1950, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late James A. Bollinger and Violet I. (Parker) Bollinger. Marilyn was retired from Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She enjoyed reading and word searches, and along with her husband, they enjoyed time spent together traveling and camping. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Nicely. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 47 years, Emmett Dionisi III, of Latrobe; three sons, Emmett Dionisi IV, of Latrobe, Sean Dionisi and his wife Kylee, of Englewood, Colo., and Adam Dionisi and his wife Lisa, of Mt. Pleasant; two grandsons, Emmett V. and Gavin; two brothers, Charles Bollinger and his wife Janet, of Latrobe, and James Bollinger, of Cloverdale, Va.; one sister, Violet McHenry and her husband John, of Latrobe; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David and Debbie Dionisi, of Las Vegas, Nev., Russ and Colleen Dionisi, of Blairsville, Tom and Kerry Dionisi, of Saltsburg, Chris and Byron Stahl, of Ligonier, and Tim Dionisi, of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Aron Maghsoudi officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019