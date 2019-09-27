Home

Marilyn Joyce Gavert McElhinny, 88, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Courtyard Gardens Assisted Living Facility, in Jupiter, Fla., after a long illness. Marilyn was born Sept. 9, 1930, in Jamestown, N.Y., to Walter Bernard Gavert and Doris Eva (Olson) Peterson. She attended Jamestown High School and Alfred University. In 1964, she married Clair A. McElhinny, and spent her life as a homemaker and mother. Everybody loved Marilyn for her positive attitude, intelligence, quick wit, her love of family and friends, singing and Bingo. She is survived by her "light of my life" daughter, Jill K. Mondo (Craig), of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; two wonderful grandsons, Jonathan and Matthew Mondo; her sisters, Onnolee Samuelson (Jim Murphy) and Darlene McIntyre (Brian), of Jamestown, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Cynthia Gavert, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond B. Gavert, and in-laws, Ralston T. and Vern C. McElhinny Wright.
The family is privately celebrating her life.
Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends or to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation at 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407, or www.trustbridge.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 27, 2019
