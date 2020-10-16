Marilyn O. Moffat, 85, of Irwin, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She was born Dec. 25, 1934, in Wilkinsburg. She was a daughter of the late Beynard Way and Ethel (Simons) Otterman and was also preceded in death by sisters Marjorie Shutterly and Marlene Otterman. She graduated from Swissvale High School class of 1953 and Shadyside School of Nursing in 1962. She held the position of registered nurse and night nursing supervisor at Westmoreland Manor Nursing Home, Greensburg, for more than 30 years. She was an active member of Suburban Community Church, Irwin, for more than 55 years. She is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Walter G. Moffat; her son, Raymond G. Moffat (spouse Renee); her five grandchildren, Ross M. Moffat (spouse Genevieve), Ryan A. Moffat, Rory T. Moffat (spouse Brittany), Raeanne Moffat and Rebecca Moffat; her sister, Marsha Otterman Hastings (spouse Ken); her niece, Karen Hastings Engel (spouse Jim); and great-nephew, James Engel. Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Baer officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Marilyn's name to Suburban Community Church (www.subcc.com
