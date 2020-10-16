1/1
Marilyn O. Moffat
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn O. Moffat, 85, of Irwin, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She was born Dec. 25, 1934, in Wilkinsburg. She was a daughter of the late Beynard Way and Ethel (Simons) Otterman and was also preceded in death by sisters Marjorie Shutterly and Marlene Otterman. She graduated from Swissvale High School class of 1953 and Shadyside School of Nursing in 1962. She held the position of registered nurse and night nursing supervisor at Westmoreland Manor Nursing Home, Greensburg, for more than 30 years. She was an active member of Suburban Community Church, Irwin, for more than 55 years. She is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Walter G. Moffat; her son, Raymond G. Moffat (spouse Renee); her five grandchildren, Ross M. Moffat (spouse Genevieve), Ryan A. Moffat, Rory T. Moffat (spouse Brittany), Raeanne Moffat and Rebecca Moffat; her sister, Marsha Otterman Hastings (spouse Ken); her niece, Karen Hastings Engel (spouse Jim); and great-nephew, James Engel. Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Baer officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Marilyn's name to Suburban Community Church (www.subcc.com), 1787 Arona Road, Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Funeral service
05:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved