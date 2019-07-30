Home

William O Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
Marilyn P. Thurn

Marilyn P. Thurn Obituary
Marilyn P. (Schenck) Thurn, 85, of Trafford, died Monday, July 29, 2019. She was the wife of Jack Thurn; dear mother of Luanne S. Kolleda and Julie K. (Kevin) Gluck; grandmother of Josh, Cameron, Aaron, Alexandra, Ashtyn and Liam; also great-grandmother of Luna and special cousin of Jean Howard.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Geoff Rach officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 30 to July 31, 2019
