Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Tressler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn S. Tressler


1937 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn S. Tressler Obituary
Marilyn S. Tressler, 81, of Greensburg, died, Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 28, 1937, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Glenn and Lily Marsh Santmyer. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a nurse's aide for the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill. She was a member of Word of Life Ministries, Greensburg, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Marilyn loved traveling, vacationing, reading and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James E. Tressler; second husband, Donald O. Cranfill; and her daughter, Susan Mayer. Marilyn is survived by her children, Jim Tressler (Suzanne), Dr. Aaron D. Tressler (Gabrielle) and Ryan J. Tressler (Salise); her brothers and sisters; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Marilyn's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Sheldon Moore officiating.
For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now