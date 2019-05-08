Marilyn S. Tressler, 81, of Greensburg, died, Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 28, 1937, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Glenn and Lily Marsh Santmyer. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a nurse's aide for the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill. She was a member of Word of Life Ministries, Greensburg, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Marilyn loved traveling, vacationing, reading and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James E. Tressler; second husband, Donald O. Cranfill; and her daughter, Susan Mayer. Marilyn is survived by her children, Jim Tressler (Suzanne), Dr. Aaron D. Tressler (Gabrielle) and Ryan J. Tressler (Salise); her brothers and sisters; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Marilyn's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Sheldon Moore officiating.

