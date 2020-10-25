1/1
Mario A. Tagliati Jr.
1946 - 2020
Mario A. "Mo" Tagliati Jr., 73, of Export, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at home. He was born Dec. 20, 1946, in Slickville, the son of the late Caroline (Plahs) Tagliati and Mario A. Tagliati Sr. Prior to retiring, Mario was employed as a new field coal miner. He was a longtime member of Poke Run Presbyterian Church, Apollo, and the United Mine Workers. Mario will be remembered as being a very friendly person who loved talking to and meeting people. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed attending car shows, bowling, and loved gardening with his wife, Bev. Mario was a family man, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 48 years, Beverly (Thompson) Tagliati; son, Michael Tagliati and his wife, Kelsi; daughter, Kimberly Boylstein and her husband, Don; sisters, Carol Salandra, and Theresa Adams and her husband, Gary; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mario was the proud and loving grandfather of Christian, Alexander, Mikayla, Nicholas and Emily. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, immediately following the visitation, with Pastor Scott Fairman. Interment in Poke Run Church Cemetery, Apollo, will be private. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

October 24, 2020
R.I.P. Mario...no more pain and suffering. Tell Jeano and Jim(mom and daddy) I love them ❤❤
Bee
Family
