Mario C. Paulone, 23, passed away early Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2019. Mario was a resident of Hempfield Township and graduated from Hempfield Area High School in 2014 and then graduated from California University of Pennsylvania in 2018.Mario was a fun-loving person who always had a great attitude. He formerly worked at Irwin Builders Supply and was currently working at #1 Cochran in Monroeville. Mario was the type of person who took over a room when he walked into it, easily making all around him laugh. He enjoyed video games and computers and loved his Pittsburgh Steelers. Mario especially loved his family and spending time with his brothers and parents and his abundance of cousins. He was a devoted son to his surviving parents, Daniel and Patrice Paulone, and shared a special bond with his brothers, Philip (Katy) Paulone and Anthony Edwin Paulone. He loved spending time with his grandmother, (Norma Wagner), and his many surviving cousins and aunts and uncles. Mario was predeceased by his beloved paternal grandfather and grandmother, Edwin and Marie Paulone.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Mario's funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019