Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
West Newton, PA
1926 - 2019
Mario Coccagna Obituary
Mario Coccagna, 93, of Lowber, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born July 16, 1926, in Revloc, son of the late Joseph and LuGina (DiRuscio) Coccagna. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Frank, Orlando (Lundo) and Mondo Coccagna; and sister, Josephine (Peden) Huss. Mario was a Navy veteran, having served during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he was a bricklayer, having worked for US Steel for 35 years. He was a past member of St. Charles Church in Sutersville and was currently a member of Holy Family Church in West Newton. He was family-oriented and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also an avid sports fan, attending many Steelers games over the years. Mario is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mary (Suchko) Coccagna; a son, Frank (Felicia) Coccagna, of Mt. Pleasant; two daughters, Cheryl (Ken) Knor, of Herminie, and Rita (Mike) Aujay, of Lowber; seven special grandchildren, LuGina (Frank) Dickson, Rebecca Knor, Rachael (Andrew) Davis, Joshua Coccagna, Peyton, Logan and Milan Aujay; three special great-grandchildren, Grace, Claire and Luke; a brother, Nello (Pat) Coccagno, of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Mario was a kind, caring man and he will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, West Newton. Interment with full military honors will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
