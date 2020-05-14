Mario Santa Colombo, 89, of Monessen, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Mon Valley Hospital, Carroll Township. Mario was born in Monessen on May 13, 1930, and was a son of the late Nunzio and Julia Ceci (Columbus) Santa Colombo. Mr. Colombo was a graduate of Monessen High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He honorably served his country for more than 30 years in the Army Reserve as a master sergeant of the 4th Platoon, 429th Engineers Division. He had owned and operated several businesses in the Mon Valley area throughout the years, including the 10th Street Sunoco Station in Donora, and the Bar 20 and 3rd Street Mobil Station, both of Monessen. He had also worked at the Ford Garage, Datis Brothers, Gibson Chevy Garage, Irwin Works, and the McKelvy Pontiac Garage. Mr. Colombo ultimately became an educator in vocational studies and had retired as the administrator of the Mon Valley Area Vocational Technical School, which is now Mon Valley CTC in Speers. Mr. Colombo was a member of Westmoreland County Coaches Association, Washington County Councilors Association, and a life member of the Monessen Elks BPOE No. 773. He was also a member of PASR Retired Teachers, Vocational Fraternity Iota Lambda Sigma and Monessen Zoning Board; past president of AVTS Teachers Association and Monessen Teachers Credit Union; board of directors of the Retired Enlisted Men Association; and had served as the equipment manager of Monessen Greyhound Football for numerous years. He was an avid Monessen Greyhound fan. Surviving are his wife, Dorothy "Toots" Pinasko Santa Colombo; sons, Julius and wife Penny Santa Colombo, Mark Santa Colombo and Mario Santa Colombo Jr. and wife Anne Marie Sinatra; grandsons, Ryan Santa Colombo and Mario Santa Colombo III; great-grandchild, Declan Santa Colombo; sister, Louise Sweda; brother, Nunzio Santa Colombo; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Also surviving are his three special friends, Larry "Dobie" Aldrich, Billy Clark and Michael Moorer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Columbus. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, where friends will be welcomed from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of service, on Friday, May 15, 2020, with Father Michael J. Crookston officiating. In keeping within compliances set forth by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, 25 visitors may be in the funeral home at one given time. We ask everyone's cooperation in being understanding, practicing social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting your visit to 5 minutes or less. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 14, 2020.