Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
314 Bullitt Ave
Jeannette, PA
Marion C. Carle


1947 - 2019
Marion C. Carle Obituary
Marion C. Carle, 72, of Jeannette, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 18, 1947, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Daniel and Emma Jane Fontana Mraovich. Prior to retirement, she worked in sales at Buono Brothers Memorials. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Jeannette, where she was a Sunday school teacher, church deacon, chairman of the worship committee and a member of the church session. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Joseph Carle; daughter, Melissa "Missy" Gebler and her husband, Brendan, of Monroeville; sister, Karen Saint Sing, of Hopewell; brother, Daniel Mraovich, of Aliquippa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in First Presbyterian Church, 314 Bullitt Ave., Jeannette, with the Rev. William King officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Never Retreat Foundation at www.neverretreat.org. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
