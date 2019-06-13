Marion F. Jackson Beck Errett went peacefully to meet her Lord Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born Oct. 13, 1924, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Harry Jackson and Rebecca Vaughn Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond A. Beck, and her late husband, Lewis N. Errett, and a son, Barry A. Beck. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Lenora "Abby", Elizabeth, Margaret, Olive Charlotte and Louise Norelva. She is survived by a daughter, Karen Hinkle and her husband, Mac, of Irwin; a son, Larry Beck and his wife, Marsha, of Plum; stepchildren, Karyl Green and husband, Tim, of Florida, Scott Errett and wife, Debbie, of Manor, Pam Errett and husband, Louie, of Jeannette, and Elaine Stevick and husband, Harry, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Steven Smith and wife, Jamie, Matthew Beck and friend, Kari, Jessica Olson and husband, Matthew, Heather Beck and Nicholas Beck; sister, Hazel Clerkin, of Maryland, and brother, Leroy "Jesse" Edsel Jackson, of Lancaster; and several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the chapel at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Marion's family would like to thank Golden Heights Personal Care Home for their excellent care and support and Heartland Hospice, Irwin, for their care.