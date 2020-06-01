Marion (Hawk) Furin, 79, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Ralph and Amelia Cecconello Hawk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George B. Furin; grandsons, George E. and Jeff A. Furin; brothers, Ralph, George, Jerry, Robert and Albert Hawk; and a sister, Amelia Bruggeman. Marion was a member of the Czechoslovakian Society of America Fraternal Life and was a member and past treasurer of the Italian Miners Society Ladies Auxiliary of Hahntown. Marion was a devoted and caring mother and grandmother; her children are grateful that she passed along her love and skill of baking and making sweets. Surviving are six children, Marion McFeely and her husband Ray, Susie Olwell and her husband Ray, Amelia Furin and her companion Jim, George Furin Jr. and his wife Susan, all of North Huntingdon, Stephen Furin, of Bedford, and Mary Furin, of Monroeville; grandchildren, Alicia, Ray, Kevin, Morgan, Stephanie, Jeremy, Richard, Justin, Ben, Erica, Kristen, Steve, Brenda, Zoe, Angela, Bartolina and Steph Anne; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Catherine Llewylen and her husband Richard, of Florida; a brother, Marshall "Butch" Hawk and his wife Diane, of Claridge; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family; committal service details will follow. Due to the pandemic restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. The Furin family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of Westmoreland Manor for the compassionate care they provided to Marion during her time there. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 1, 2020.