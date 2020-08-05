Marion John "Bud" Brzezinski, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Veterans Hospital, Pittsburgh. Marion was born Jan. 9, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late John P. and Florence C. Jezewski Brzezinski. Marion was a 1962 graduate of Ramsay High School and a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and St. Pius X Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving with the Army. He was a truck driver, working for various companies in the area. He also loved his antique trains and classic cars. Surviving are his children, Melissa Ann and Elizabeth Marie Brzezinski; and sisters, Florence Yezek, of Delaware, and Theresa "Tess" Biller, of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his parents, Marion was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, William R. Biller; and a sister, Carol Brzezinski. A parting prayer for the immediate family will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERViCE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, followed by Marion's funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 406 Mt. Pleasant will follow in Transfiguration Cemetery. Please visit Marion's memorial at www.saloom-rega,com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.