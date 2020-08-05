1/1
Marion J. Brzezinski
1945 - 2020-08-04
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion John "Bud" Brzezinski, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Veterans Hospital, Pittsburgh. Marion was born Jan. 9, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late John P. and Florence C. Jezewski Brzezinski. Marion was a 1962 graduate of Ramsay High School and a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and St. Pius X Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving with the Army. He was a truck driver, working for various companies in the area. He also loved his antique trains and classic cars. Surviving are his children, Melissa Ann and Elizabeth Marie Brzezinski; and sisters, Florence Yezek, of Delaware, and Theresa "Tess" Biller, of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his parents, Marion was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, William R. Biller; and a sister, Carol Brzezinski. A parting prayer for the immediate family will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERViCE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, followed by Marion's funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 406 Mt. Pleasant will follow in Transfiguration Cemetery. Please visit Marion's memorial at www.saloom-rega,com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
Transfiguration Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saloom-Rega Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved