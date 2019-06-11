Marion Kuch, 85, of West Newton, died Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born July 10, 1933, in Monessen, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Sr. and Rozi (Baron) Kuch. Marion, and her sister, Helen, resided at the family farm and kept house their entire lives, happily cooking, gardening and baking bread that they shared with everyone! She is survived by her brothers, William Kuch, of Pensacola, Fla., and Harry Kuch, of West Newton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter and Andrew Kuch; sisters, Mary Protz, Anna Kalinik, Rose Sturgis, Laverne Yaroscak and twin sister, Helen Kuch; and nephews, Walter Kuch Jr., Andrew Kalinik Jr., William Protz and Jerry Yaroscak.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at Salem Cemetery for a graveside funeral service with Pastor Beth Dunlap officiating. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary