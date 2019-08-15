Home

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church
South Greensburg, PA
Resources
Marion L. Harrold


1925 - 2019
Marion L. Harrold Obituary
Marion L. Harrold, 94, of South Greensburg, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at her home, with her daughter and son by her side. She was born July 10, 1925, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Joseph J. Sr. and Theresa M. (Janosko) Krivus. She was a devout Christian and a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. In her later years, she devoted most of her days to saying the rosary and novenas while watching her hummingbirds. Marion and her late husband, Austin A. "Googs" Harrold, spent many summers raising and teaching their three children how to water ski, hunt and fish at their cabin in Kane. They were lovers of the outdoors and enjoyed boating on the Kinzua Dam, which went on to become a family tradition they enjoyed with many friends. Marion enjoyed playing bingo and cards, watching all Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Pirates, and eating ice cream daily. Her most favorite pride and joy were her two great-grandchildren, Mia and Aidan, and she would frequently attend all their sporting events. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Harrold; two brothers, Joseph and John Krivus; and two sisters, Wilma and Theresa. She is survived by her son, Ronald D. Harrold, of South Greensburg; her daughter, Janice Harrold, of Greensburg; granddaughter, Jaime Peticca, of Greensburg; two great-grandchildren, Mia and Aidan; two sisters, Frances Vidakovich and Helen Marinelli, both of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
