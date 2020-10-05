Marion L. Hirko, 75, of Ligonier, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born Jan. 11, 1945, in Latrobe and was a daughter of the late James and Lottie Stout Critchfield. She was a member of Waterford Christian Church, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and a social member of the VFW. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and doing jigsaw puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Keenan; four sisters, Blanche Hutchinson, Hilda Carns, Daisy Luther and Lilly Critchfield; a brother, Amos J. Critchfield; and a grandson, Brandon J. Boyd. Marion is survived by her husband, Michael J. Hirko; her daughter, Linda Boyd, of Ligonier; four sisters, Ruby Roberts, of Indiana, Leona Smith (Lewis), of Laughlintown, Bonnie Woods (Charles), of Wyoming, and Sherry Critchfield (James Torock), of Laughlintown; her brother, James Critchfield (Bridget), of Latrobe; two sisters-in-law, Martha Datz and Teri Hirko Murphy; two brothers-in-law, James and Joseph Hirko; her "guitar playing man," Robert Hansel; five grandchildren, Megan Leary (Ron), Dwayne Keenan (Bethany), David Keenan (Jody), Douglas Keenan (Bonnie) and Deidra Mahute (Colton); and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. Interment will follow in Menoher Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
.