Marion L. Hirko
1945 - 2020
Marion L. Hirko, 75, of Ligonier, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born Jan. 11, 1945, in Latrobe and was a daughter of the late James and Lottie Stout Critchfield. She was a member of Waterford Christian Church, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and a social member of the VFW. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and doing jigsaw puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Keenan; four sisters, Blanche Hutchinson, Hilda Carns, Daisy Luther and Lilly Critchfield; a brother, Amos J. Critchfield; and a grandson, Brandon J. Boyd. Marion is survived by her husband, Michael J. Hirko; her daughter, Linda Boyd, of Ligonier; four sisters, Ruby Roberts, of Indiana, Leona Smith (Lewis), of Laughlintown, Bonnie Woods (Charles), of Wyoming, and Sherry Critchfield (James Torock), of Laughlintown; her brother, James Critchfield (Bridget), of Latrobe; two sisters-in-law, Martha Datz and Teri Hirko Murphy; two brothers-in-law, James and Joseph Hirko; her "guitar playing man," Robert Hansel; five grandchildren, Megan Leary (Ron), Dwayne Keenan (Bethany), David Keenan (Jody), Douglas Keenan (Bonnie) and Deidra Mahute (Colton); and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. Interment will follow in Menoher Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
OCT
7
Service
11:00 AM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
