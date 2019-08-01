Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Marion M. Clemens


1921 - 2019
Marion M. Clemens Obituary
Marion M. (Muir) Clemens, 98, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 21, 1921, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late James Roy and Jennie (Bollinger) Muir. She was a member of Third United Church of Christ, South Greensburg and the Senior Citizens Center, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis R. Clemens; three brothers, Glenn, Roger and Wesley Muir; and her sister, Marguerite Eisaman. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Honoring Marion's request, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 1, 2019
