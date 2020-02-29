Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Marion V. Cable Obituary
Marion Virginia (Sutter) Cable, 104, of Plum, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter L. Cable; loving mother of Andrew B. (Jill) Cable; cherished grandmother of Mallory (Ryan) Hendricks, Madison Cable, Mary Ann Cable and Wally Cable; proud great-grandmother of Silas Hendricks; and is also survived by her brother, Daniel (Rena) Sutter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter J. and Caroline Mae (Piper) Sutter; and siblings, Evelyn Simson, James Sutter, Fred Sutter, Loretta Althof and Doris Thomas. Marion and her husband were the owners of Cable Trailer Sales in Lower Burrell for more than 10 years. She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church, in New Kensington. In her free time, she enjoyed painting watercolors, knitting and crocheting, and entered many craft shows with her sister. Marion was also proud to be the state champion in archery for five years. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, (412-856-4747). Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
