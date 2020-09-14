Marjorie Ann Matthews, 86, of Jeannette, died Sunday Sept. 13, 2020, at William Penn Care Center. She was born Sept. 16, 1933, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Snyder and Helen M. (Shutt) Kemerer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold G. Matthews; brother, David Kemerer; sisters, Emma Jean Houser and Shirley Loughner; and son-in-law, Edward Powell. Marjorie was a candy worker for the Wilson Candy Co., Jeannette. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Powell, of Delmont, and Lynn (Al) Gordon, of Colorado; grandchildren, Hannalore (Keith) Kirkaldy and Connor Gordon; great-granddaughter, Jocelyn; brother, Fred Kemerer, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will take place at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
