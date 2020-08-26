Marjorie B. Newingham, 99, of Acme, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Born March 24, 1921, in Rodney, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mazie M. Stairs Albert. Majorie was preceded in death by her husband James L. Newingham; two sons, James Richard and Glenn R. Newingham; a daughter, Sharon May; and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by two daughters, Janice L. Newingham and Helen Sprung; and a son, Jack Albert and his wife, Janet. She is also survived by four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one stepgreat-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Marjorie is the last of her generation. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Acme United Methodist Church, Acme, with the Rev. John Logan officiating, and will follow to Byerly-Freeman Cemetery after. Masks will be required, along with social distancing guidelines. Marjorie and family have asked that all donations are to be made to Acme United Methodist Church or Kecksburg Fire Department.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store