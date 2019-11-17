|
|
Marjorie Diane Hill Ryder, 83, of South Carolina, formerly of Saltsburg and Turtle Creek, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Grand Strand Healthcare in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was born Thursday, April 9, 1936, in Turtle Creek, the daughter of the late George and May Hill. She loved cooking, baking, walking her dog, butterflies, reading the Bible and taking care of her husband. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, William Richard Ryder; three sons, William R. Ryder Jr. and his wife, Judy, of North Versailles, Gary E. Ryder and his wife, Donna, of Saltsburg, and Jeff R. Ryder, of Pittsburgh, eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, Pa. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Ryder officiating. Interment will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Saltsburg.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2019