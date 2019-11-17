Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
More Obituaries for Marjorie Ryder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie D. Ryder


1936 - 2019
Marjorie D. Ryder Obituary
Marjorie Diane Hill Ryder, 83, of South Carolina, formerly of Saltsburg and Turtle Creek, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Grand Strand Healthcare in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was born Thursday, April 9, 1936, in Turtle Creek, the daughter of the late George and May Hill. She loved cooking, baking, walking her dog, butterflies, reading the Bible and taking care of her husband. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, William Richard Ryder; three sons, William R. Ryder Jr. and his wife, Judy, of North Versailles, Gary E. Ryder and his wife, Donna, of Saltsburg, and Jeff R. Ryder, of Pittsburgh, eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, Pa. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Ryder officiating. Interment will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Saltsburg.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2019
