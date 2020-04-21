Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Marjorie E. Richendrfer


1925 - 2020
Marjorie E. Richendrfer Obituary
Rev. Marjorie E. Richendrfer, 94, of New Kensington, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Seneca Place, Verona. She was born in Macomb, Ill., on Nov. 5, 1925, and was a daughter of the late Harold G. and Dorothy C. Frace Ausbury. Rev. Richendrfer was a member of Real Life Church Assemblies of God in Arnold and served as an ordained minister for 50 years. She and her husband were pastors in churches in Verplank, Mich.; Midland, Mich.; Pennfield, Mich.; Midlothian, Md.; and Oldtown, Md. Following his death, she was a pastor in Wilmore, Pa. In later years, she worked as a nursery school director at St. Thomas Assembly of God, St. Thomas, Pa.; and church secretary at Calvary Assembly of God, Waynesboro, Pa.; Faith Lutheran Church, Natrona Heights; and St. Paul's Lutheran Church, New Kensington, before retirement. She enjoyed sewing clothes, quilting and doing puzzles. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. (Rev. Daniel A.) Carver, of Leechburg; grandchildren, Rev. Scott A. (Kelly McLucas) Carver, of Brodheadsville, Pa., Gregory N. Carver, of Springfield, Va., and Danna R. (Josh) Cascone, of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Tori, Lucas, Aiden, Nick, Nate and Sofia Carver, and Vinny and Massimo Cascone; brother, Philip (Ruby) Ausbury, of Springfield, Mo.; and sisters, Miriam (Jack) Hamilton, of Lake Wales, Fla., Mary (Gordon) Burland, of Grandville, Mich., and Martha (Glenn) Kelm, of New Port Richey, Fla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Wilbur Richendrfer. Private visitation, funeral services and burial in Elan Memorial Park, Bloomsburg, Pa., are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. The family suggests donations in her name to Real Life Church, 1825 Freeport Road, Arnold, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
