C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
More Obituaries for Marjorie Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Fox


1930 - 2019
Marjorie Fox Obituary
Marjorie Fox, 89, of New Stanton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. She was born May 25, 1930, in Hunker and was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Errett) Lee. Marjorie devoted her life to being a good homemaker and was a devout Christian member of Seanor's Lutheran Church. She is survived by her brother, Jack Lee and wife Donna, of Hunker, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J Fox; her daughter, Dixie Spor; and her siblings, Dorothy Poole, Addison Lee, Henrietta Knatz and Georgeann Goga.
Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
