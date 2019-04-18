Marjorie J. "Marj" McNair, 85, beacon of loving kindness, devoted wife, proud Mom/Grandma/Great-Grandma, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Greensburg Care Center. She was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Wilkinsburg and moved to Greensburg in 1968. Marj dedicated her life to raising her family and creating a nurturing, supportive home. When she wasn't spending time with her family, she was doing something creative. She had many hobbies in her life, including sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, cake decorating, upholstery, quilting, gardening and genealogy. She traveled a lot, often to see her family, but also made trips to the Bahamas, Canada and Las Vegas. In 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, the late David J. McNair. They had six children, Joann G. Bauer (Richard), of Greensburg, Jill A. McNair (Patrick Mahoney), of Greensburg, David S. McNair (Vivian), of Orlando, Fla., Scott A. McNair, of Sacramento, Calif., and John A. McNair and James A. McNair, both of Greensburg; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Frank A. and Ethel V. Stewart Bassett. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Donald Bassett; and her sister, Pauline Obenauf. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, and the Baltzer Meyer Historical Society.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Marjorie's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Main St., Greensburg. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church at the above address; the Baltzer Meyer Historical Society, 642 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, PA 15601; or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.