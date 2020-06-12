Dr. Marjorie J. (Lang) Montanari, 91, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020, at The Willows in Oakmont. She was born March 2, 1929, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Earl and Mildred (Johnson) Lang. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene A. Montanari; and her brother, Lavern "Dave" Lang. She is survived by her children, Lee R. (Clara Olijar) Montanari, of Hopewell Township and their son, Michael Montanari, of Pittsburgh, and Doug S. (Jackie Jacobs) Montanari, of Lower Burrell; her sister-in-law, Carol Lang, of Lower Burrell; and several nieces and nephews. Marjorie received her diploma in nursing from Citizens General Hospital, School of Nursing in 1949; BSNED in Nursing Education from Pitt in 1960; M.Ed in counseling and guidance from Indiana University of PA in 1965; Ed.D in higher education/administration from Pitt in 1978; and MSN from Indiana University of PA. in 1985. She was the division chair, allied health and nursing for WCCA, and director, School of Nursing at Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington. She was the past president of the New Kensington Quota Club; past board chair of the New Kensington/Vandergrift Chapter of the American Red Cross; past board president of the Keystone Tall Tree Girl Scout Council; national operational volunteer of Girl Scouts of USA; board member of the Alle-Kiski Community Forum; ruling elder of Grace Community Church and a member of Redstone Presbytery; past board president of Alle-Kiski Hope Center; community advisory board chair for Family Services of Western PA; a member of the Springdale Order of Eastern Star #158; past foundation committee secretary for ARC of Westmoreland; past president of the United Way of Westmoreland County; board member of Peoples Library in New Kensington; peer reviewer of PANO. Marge was the recipient of the Girl Scouts Thanks Badge in 1994 and 2007; Outstanding Women, Penn State in 1998; Community Spirit Award, New Kensington Chamber of Commerce in 1999; Ann Magnussen Award (ARC) in 2001; Athena Award in 2007; also nominated for Outstanding Citizens Award in 1997. Her professional associations include National League for Nursing; Signa Theta Tau, National Honor Society in Nursing; Pitt Alumni and IUP Alumni. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, 724-335-6500. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Grace Community Presbyterian Church, 2751 Grant St., Lower Burrell, with the Rev. Kenneth Foust officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. The Springdale Order of Eastern Star will meet at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home for a service. Marge was a dog lover. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington 15068. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 12, 2020.