Marjorie K. Downs Obituary
Marjorie Kay (Momeyer) Downs, 89, of Monroeville, died Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born in Youngwood to the late Lester and Helen Momeyer. She was the beloved wife of Robert Edward Downs; loving mother of Rebecca Dolinsky, David Downs, Kathleen Downs, Daniel Downs and the late Sean Downs; grandmother of Lisa (Blaine) Raling, Sara (Jamie) Rosensteel, Danika Dolinsky, Angelina Downs and Brian (Becca) Downs; great-grandmother of Tyler Raling, Hannah Raling and Kinsley Downs; and great-great-grandmother of Sophia Raling. She was the daughter-in-law of the late Alexander and Marie Downs, of Latrobe. There will be no public visitation. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
