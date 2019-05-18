Marjorie Lynn Byers, 92, of Ligonier, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Ligonier Gardens. She was born Oct. 11, 1926, in Fairfield Township, a daughter of the late G. Robinson and Elsie (Campbell) Lynn. She was a longtime member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church and was a graduate of Robert Morris College. After graduation, she was employed with the former Ligonier Lumber Yard and Commercial Bank in Ligonier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elroy C. Byers, and her brother, Merle Lynn. She is survived by her two children, David H. (Beth) Byers, of Latrobe, and Donna (David) Hutton, of Wilmington, Del.; three grandchildren, David (Nicole ) Byers, of Greensburg, Christina (James) Gilliland, of Mt. Prospect, Ill., and Daniel Hutton, of Highland Park, N.J.; five great-grandchildren, Noelle and Brady Byers and Abby, Kaylee and Mattias Gilliland; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St. Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Covenant Presbyterian Church of Ligonier. Private interment will follow in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlen Communities Home Health and Hospice, 327 W. Vincent St., Ligonier, PA 15658. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 18 to May 19, 2019