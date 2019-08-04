|
Marjorie L. Sigmund, 93, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her home. She was born March 14, 1926, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Edward Earl Hunter and Margaret M. (Philippi) Hunter. Marjorie was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed planting flowers and vegetables, as well as arranging and drying flowers. Some of her favorite pastimes included spending time in the kitchen baking and cooking, and knitting items that she would donate to others, including baby hats and dishcloths. She volunteered at Latrobe Area Hospital, served as a Girl Scout leader, was a member of the Red Hat Society, and worked at Leonard's Jewelry store in Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward J. Sigmund, O.D.; her brothers, Harry, Ralph, Thomas, and Edward "Pete" Hunter; and her sisters, Helen M. Talbott and Betty J. DeGrandis. She is survived by her nieces, Debra Uhrinek (Duane), of Scottdale, Diane Hess (David), of Evans, Ga., and Kimberly Sherer (Harry), of Latrobe, who were like daughters to her; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
