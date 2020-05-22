Marjorie Neiderhiser Noel, 93, of Ligonier, died Monday, May 18, 2020, in Ligonier. Marge was a graduate of Ligonier High School, class of 1944, a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and a lifelong resident of the borough. She was the daughter of the late Mary Louise (Withrow) Ankney and the late Ray Neiderhiser. Prior to her retirement, she was a longtime employee of the Ligonier Valley Library and, earlier, of the Town House Restaurant in Ligonier. The library was the perfect place for her to support her community and her great love of reading. She could be found in front of the television for every Steelers game, particularly in the days of Jack Lambert, her favorite player. Back in the day, she and her husband were accomplished bridge players. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C. William "Bill" Noel; two sisters, Phyllis N. Fry and Mary N. Parks; and two brothers, Frank and John Neiderhiser. She is survived by her son, Rex Noel (Amy), of Virginia; granddaughter, Heather Sadeg (Adam); grandson, Bret Noel; two great-granddaughters, Jordan and Delaney Sadeg; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In recognition of the restrictions and risks associated with the covid-19 pandemic, a private burial service will be held at Ligonier Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ligonier Valley Library, 120 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 22, 2020.