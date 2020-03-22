Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie O'Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie O'Leary


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie O'Leary Obituary
Marjorie O'Leary, 79, of Pleasant Hills, following a short courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease, passed Friday, March 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to Patrick O'Leary Sr.; loving mother of Lori (Terry) Voltz, Lisa (the late Donald) Snyder and Patrick Jr. (Kelly) O'Leary; devoted Grammy of Whitney (Christopher) Mark, Steven (Allison) Voltz, Sara (Jason) Lassiter, Christian Snyder, Courtney (Kevin) Rice, Maggie, Patrick III, Ryan and Erin O'Leary; proud GiGi of Chase, Oliver and Mason Rice, Lucas Lassiter and Andrew Mark; daughter of the late Francis R. Guthrie and Mary Ann Reed; and sister of John Guthrie, Donna Winkowski, William Reed and the late Sarah Moore, Joseph Guthrie and Debra Dar. She is also survived and was preceded in death by numerous sisters/brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews and their families. Marjorie was a longtime active member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish and was involved with the church in just about every aspect. She worked for numerous years as a bank teller until her retirement. Due to the current public health crisis, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. A celebration of life/memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -