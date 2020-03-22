|
|
Marjorie O'Leary, 79, of Pleasant Hills, following a short courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease, passed Friday, March 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to Patrick O'Leary Sr.; loving mother of Lori (Terry) Voltz, Lisa (the late Donald) Snyder and Patrick Jr. (Kelly) O'Leary; devoted Grammy of Whitney (Christopher) Mark, Steven (Allison) Voltz, Sara (Jason) Lassiter, Christian Snyder, Courtney (Kevin) Rice, Maggie, Patrick III, Ryan and Erin O'Leary; proud GiGi of Chase, Oliver and Mason Rice, Lucas Lassiter and Andrew Mark; daughter of the late Francis R. Guthrie and Mary Ann Reed; and sister of John Guthrie, Donna Winkowski, William Reed and the late Sarah Moore, Joseph Guthrie and Debra Dar. She is also survived and was preceded in death by numerous sisters/brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews and their families. Marjorie was a longtime active member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish and was involved with the church in just about every aspect. She worked for numerous years as a bank teller until her retirement. Due to the current public health crisis, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. A celebration of life/memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.