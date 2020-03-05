|
Marjorie O. "Bub" Gaffey, 91, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born April 12, 1928, in Greensburg, and was a daughter of the late Robert and Martha Kline. Prior to retirement, she was a meter maid for 25 years and a parking garage attendant for 10 years in the city of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by the love of her life, husband Edward Gaffey; a sister, Dorothy Garland; and a grandson, Cory Gaffey. Marge is survived by three sons, James (Francine) Gaffey, of Greensburg, Larry (Robin) Gaffey, of Youngwood, and Shane (Linda) Gaffey, of Greensburg; a special daughter-in-law, Carol Gaffey; nine grandchildren, Casey (Brian) Burkholder, Kelly (Moe) Gaffey, Cara Gaffey, Shawna Gaffey, Shanda (David) Tomer, Shayla Gaffey, Courtney Gaffey, Christine Myers and Brandon Gaffey; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bub was the most loving, faithful and fun person to be around. She was carefree and loved to laugh and have fun. She devoted her entire life to her family. Everyone who met her loved her. Marge will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank the Excela Hospice nurses and Marge's health aide, Heather. She appreciated you all. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Service and interment will be private. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.