Marjorie (Miller) Rosensteel, daughter of the late Howard Richard Miller and Lida (Silvas) Miller, 83, of Allison Park, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. She was born Sept. 7, 1937, in Greensburg. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Rosensteel, and her brother, William Miller. Left to cherish her memory is her caring daughter, Missy Rosensteel-Lininger (Rob); three grandchildren, Joshua Rosensteel (Liz), Macey Foster (Nate) and Luke Beckert; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Makenzie and Easton. Marjorie took pride in working for Bell Telephone as the switchboard operator supervisor. For several years, she accompanied her husband while stationed in Hawaii while in the Army where she taught Sunday school for a local missionary. Marjorie then continued for 47 years as a first and second grade teacher at North Hills Christian Church. She was passionate about her card club group, loved sewing and designing. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A funeral service will be held the following day at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Ethan of North Hills Christian Church, officiating. Interment will be held at Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, immediately following the service.



