Marjorie (Sharbaugh) Taylor, 91, of York, Pa., formerly of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home. She was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Altoona, the daughter of the late Gerald and Rosella Sutton Sharbaugh. After her children were grown, Marjorie returned to school to earn a college degree and worked as a medical administrator in a doctor's office for about 20 years. Prior to moving to York, she was a member of Our Lady of Grace Parish for more than 40 years. She was also an avid book reader and card player. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Taylor, in March 2009; and a brother, Leonard Sharbaugh who was killed during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944. She is survived by her four children, Michael Taylor, of Laurel, Md., Paul Taylor, of Falls Church, Va., Kathleen Davis and husband, Casey, of Stewartstown, Pa., and Mark Taylor and wife, Deborah, of North Huntingdon; six grandchildren, Bryan and wife, Tracy, Jason, Alex and wife, Kestrel, Emma, Duncan and Cameron; two great-grandsons, Owen and Gabriel; a great-granddaughter, Regan; two brothers, Raymond Sharbaugh and wife, Joanne, of Laurel, Md., and Ronald Sharbaugh, of Ashburn, Va.; a sister, Dolores Jankosky, of Beverly Hills, Calif.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing of Marjorie from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Our Lady of Grace Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515, www.macular.org. Marjorie's family has entrusted her care to the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020