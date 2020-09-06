Marjorie V. (Mainhart) Rider, 91, of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was born Saturday, Jan. 12, 1929, in Tarentum, daughter of the late Westley D. Mainhart and Velma (Woods) Mainhart Leslie. Marjorie graduated from Tarentum High School Class of 1946 and attended the University of Findley, Findley, Ohio. She was a manager in the customer service department of Liberty Mirror, a division of Libbey-Owens-Ford in Brackenridge, retiring in 1984 after 34 years of service. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and was a longtime member of the Brackenridge Heights Country Club, Natrona Heights. She enjoyed golfing and playing bridge. Marjorie leaves behind her dear friends, Don and Mindy Hess; and nieces and a nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bert J. Rider; a brother, Donald W. Mainhart; and her grandparents, Martha and Homer Woods. Services were under the care of the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. Donations may be made in Marjories name to Grace United Methodist Church, 1333 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.