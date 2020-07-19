Marjorie Wierzbowski, 93, of Mammoth, passed away peacefully Friday, July 17, 2020, at her daughter Leannes home, where she resided for the past 11 years. Born Aug. 15, 1926, in Mammoth, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth Mizikar Rich. Marjorie is survived by her sisters, Anna Rich, of Villa Angela of St. Anne Home, Greensburg, and Louise Brehun, of Mammoth; her loving children, Richard, of Pittsburgh, Leonard, of Boca Raton, Fla., Leanne (Melvin) Leeper and Marla (Robert) Mott, of Mammoth; grandsons, Cody (Rebecca) Mott, of Stewart, Fla., and Garrett (Kayla) Mott, of Mt. Pleasant; her precious great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Rose Mott; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her cherished and loving husband of 45 years, Leonard; and a brother-in-law, John Brehun. Marjorie was a life member of St. Florian Church, United, and its Altar Society. She was a former volunteer at Frick Hospital for 30 years and enjoyed the friendship of the other volunteers for years after her retirement. Family and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Florian Church. Masks will be required, along with social distancing guidelines. Viewing and committal services will be private. Marjories care will be with the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Kecksburg Rescue Squad, 5213 Water St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. We would like to thank Allegheny Health Network Hospice for her final care and the many wonderful providers that helped with her daily care and companionship. Also, Father John Sedlak for his his spiritual visits. May God bless you all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store