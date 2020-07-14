Marjory A. Mains, 91, of Jeannette, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at home. She was born March 9, 1929, in Penn Township, a daughter of the late George and Freda Ruoff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Mains, and brothers, Ronald and Kenneth Ruoff. Marjory and her husband were the previous owners and operators of the Latrobe Dairy Queen and she was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church, Forbes Road. She is survived by her sons, George Mains (Carol) and Scott Mains (Sheryl), all of Jeannette; grandchildren, Brian, Todd, Rachel, Kayla and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Owen, Noah, Hannah, Micah, Eli, Emma, Alyssa, Katie, Ruby, Caroline and Nolan; her sister, Virginia Deaunovich, from Export; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation and services will be private. Interment will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Beginnings Baptist Church, 249 Keggy St., PO Box 208, Forbes Road, PA 15633. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.