1/
Marjory A. Mains
1929 - 2020-07-13
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjory A. Mains, 91, of Jeannette, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at home. She was born March 9, 1929, in Penn Township, a daughter of the late George and Freda Ruoff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Mains, and brothers, Ronald and Kenneth Ruoff. Marjory and her husband were the previous owners and operators of the Latrobe Dairy Queen and she was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church, Forbes Road. She is survived by her sons, George Mains (Carol) and Scott Mains (Sheryl), all of Jeannette; grandchildren, Brian, Todd, Rachel, Kayla and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Owen, Noah, Hannah, Micah, Eli, Emma, Alyssa, Katie, Ruby, Caroline and Nolan; her sister, Virginia Deaunovich, from Export; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation and services will be private. Interment will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Beginnings Baptist Church, 249 Keggy St., PO Box 208, Forbes Road, PA 15633. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved