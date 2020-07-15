Marjory E. Webb, 90, of Armbrust, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Joseph and Lourene (Armbrust) Albright. Marjory was a member of the Armbrust Wesleyan Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed bowling and bus tours with her sister. She was a graduate of the Greensburg Beauty Academy. Marjory also retired as the postmaster of the Armbrust Post Office after 26 years. She is survived by her daughter, Vicky L. Curry and husband, James, of Greensburg; her grandchildren, Brad Curry and wife, Melissa, of Huntington, W.Va., and Mandy Curry, of Orlando, Fla.; her five step-great-grandchildren; her special niece, Sandy Blawas, of Irwin, nieces, Helen and Lindsey; her nephews, Ray, David, Dennis, Mike and Cody; as well as her several great-nieces and nephews. Marjory is also survived by her sister, Maxine Smith, of Ruffsdale; her brother-in-law, Bud Webb and wife, Linda, of Greensburg; and her sister-in-law, Sis Webb, of Youngwood. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her best friend, her pal, her husband of 57 years, Thomas J. Webb; her granddaughter, Megan Haynes; and her brothers, Cloyd "Butch" Albright and Ronald Albright. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC. 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, in the Armbrust Wesleyan Church, 7790 PA Route 819, Hunker, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Stradling officiating. For everyone's protection, please abide by the state's directives that masks are to be worn and social distancing be maintained in the funeral home and in church. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Armbrust Christian Academy, 7786 PA Route 819, Hunker, PA 15697.



