Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Capets
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark A. Capets


1955 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark A. Capets Obituary
Mark A. Capets, 63, of Herminie, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in his home with his family. Mark was born May 23, 1955, in Wilkinsburg, the son of Dolores (Bigler) Capets and the late Edward J. Capets. Mark spent his lifetime caring for others as a registered nurse for 23 years. His passions included hunting, fishing and gardening, which he instilled into his children and grandchildren. In addition to his father, Edward, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Capets. Mark is survived by his wife, Deborah M. (Modrak) Capets; his children, Sean (Rochelle) Capets, Erin Capets and Mark and Timothy Capets; his grandchildren, Hailee, Lillian and Grant Capets; his siblings, Edward J. (Beverly Ann) Capets Jr. and James A. (Rebecca) Capets; his brothers-in-law, Darrin (Shirley) Modrak and Larry (Beth) Modrak; and his father-in-law, Frank Modrak.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Christian Life Church, 900 Seventh St. Ext., Trafford, with his brother, Pastor James A. Capets officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church if attending the funeral. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Penn Township.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now