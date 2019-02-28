Mark A. Capets, 63, of Herminie, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in his home with his family. Mark was born May 23, 1955, in Wilkinsburg, the son of Dolores (Bigler) Capets and the late Edward J. Capets. Mark spent his lifetime caring for others as a registered nurse for 23 years. His passions included hunting, fishing and gardening, which he instilled into his children and grandchildren. In addition to his father, Edward, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Capets. Mark is survived by his wife, Deborah M. (Modrak) Capets; his children, Sean (Rochelle) Capets, Erin Capets and Mark and Timothy Capets; his grandchildren, Hailee, Lillian and Grant Capets; his siblings, Edward J. (Beverly Ann) Capets Jr. and James A. (Rebecca) Capets; his brothers-in-law, Darrin (Shirley) Modrak and Larry (Beth) Modrak; and his father-in-law, Frank Modrak.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Christian Life Church, 900 Seventh St. Ext., Trafford, with his brother, Pastor James A. Capets officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church if attending the funeral. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Penn Township.

www.dobrinickfhinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary