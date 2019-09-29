|
|
Mark A. Huffman Jr., 31, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Born Jan. 21, 1988, in Houston, Texas, he was a son of Mark A. Huffman Sr. and Darlene M. (Rullo) Huffman, of Latrobe. Mark was a 2006 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and attended the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center. He became a Class A machinist and was most recently employed at Roechling Machined Plastics. He was a member of the American Slovak Society, Bradenville, the Frontier Club and the First Ward Firemen's Club. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping and kayaking, and especially quads and dirt bikes. Above all, though, he cherished and loved his daughter. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ada and Raymond Huffman Sr., and Roseann and George Rullo. In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his daughter, Timberlynn Horansky, of Latrobe; one brother, Matthew J. Huffman, of Latrobe; one sister, Amanda F. Lawson and her husband, Nicholas, of Latrobe; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019