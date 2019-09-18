Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Mark A. Wolozsnowicz


1957 - 2019
Mark Allen Wolozsnowicz, 61, of Forbes Road, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at home. He was born Dec. 1, 1957, in Greensburg and was a son of the late John and Margaret E. Robosky Wolozsnowicz. Mark was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and St. Vincent College. He was a member of St. Bartholomew Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Maureen P. Wolsnowicz. He is survived by his brother, John Dennis Wolozsnowicz (Karen Pytlak), of Forbes Road; several cousins; and a special friend, Mary Jo Tortorice, of Latrobe.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Mark from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church with Father Justin Matro, OSB, celebrating. Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Mark's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 18, 2019
