Mark B. Machesky, 52, of Monroeville, formerly of Greensburg, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born Aug. 31, 1966, in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, and was a son of the late Paul and Kathryn (Grindle) Machesky. Mark was a proud veteran, having served in the Marine Corps from 1984 to 1988. Mark enjoyed traveling, spending time outdoors, tinkering with his tools, cooking, sitting on the front porch and especially spending time with his family, who he always made laugh. Mark was a member of Masonic Lodge 765 and past member of Hannastown Fireman's Club, VFW Post 33 and the American Legion Post 820. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Jennifer. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Diane; sons, Paul (Kasey) and Bryan (Sarah); stepson, Ken Buzzard (Patty); sister, Ami (Ken) Lafferty; brothers, David (Mary) and Bill (Julie); grandchildren, Everly, Alessa and Drake; along with several aunts, an uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of a blessing service at 7 p.m. Saturday at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747).

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 18 to July 20, 2019