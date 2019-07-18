Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL)
corner of Beatty Road and 48 North
Monroeville, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL)
corner of Beatty Road and 48 North
Monroeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Machesky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark B. Machesky


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark B. Machesky Obituary
Mark B. Machesky, 52, of Monroeville, formerly of Greensburg, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born Aug. 31, 1966, in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, and was a son of the late Paul and Kathryn (Grindle) Machesky. Mark was a proud veteran, having served in the Marine Corps from 1984 to 1988. Mark enjoyed traveling, spending time outdoors, tinkering with his tools, cooking, sitting on the front porch and especially spending time with his family, who he always made laugh. Mark was a member of Masonic Lodge 765 and past member of Hannastown Fireman's Club, VFW Post 33 and the American Legion Post 820. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Jennifer. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Diane; sons, Paul (Kasey) and Bryan (Sarah); stepson, Ken Buzzard (Patty); sister, Ami (Ken) Lafferty; brothers, David (Mary) and Bill (Julie); grandchildren, Everly, Alessa and Drake; along with several aunts, an uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of a blessing service at 7 p.m. Saturday at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747).
www.jobefuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 18 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now