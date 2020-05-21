Mark Bellanca, 56, of O'Fallon, Mo., was fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Janice Bellanca (Huck) for 30 years; cherished father of Michelle, Mia and Megan Bellanca; loving son of Loretta Bellanca and the late Guy L. Bellanca; dear brother of Guy J. (Kathy Bell) Bellanca, Felicia (Paul) Verardi, Daniella Bellanca and Christina (Ken) Wheeler; loving son-in-law of Ron and Gerry Huck; and dear brother-in-law of Ron Huck Jr. and Debbie (Steve) Wyman. He was a loving uncle, cousin and friend. Mark enjoyed all things boating and fishing and the outdoors. He loved to cook for his family. Mark was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2269. He was a very caring person to anyone who needed a helping hand and was extremely proud of his three daughters. Memorial visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Assumption Catholic Church, 430 N. Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366. The memorial Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in Our Lady Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2020.